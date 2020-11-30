New York Public Schools to Gradually Reopen Starting December 7 - Mayor de Blasio

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2020) Public schools in NYC will resume in-person classes starting early December, New York City (NYC) Mayor Bill de Blasio has announced.

"Beginning the week of Monday, December 7, New York City public schools will begin to reopen. We will begin with elementary schools," de Blasio said on Sunday, as broadcast on the official NYC Mayor Twitter page.

According to de Blasio, public schools in NYC will be reopening in phases, starting with preschool programs and kindergarten through fifth grades (3-K, Pre-K and K-5 students).

"Later that week, on Thursday, December 10th, our district 75 special education programs [will relaunch]," the mayor said.

In-person classes were halted in NYC in mid-November, when daily positive testing for the coronavirus crossed critical levels set by the city.