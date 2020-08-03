UrduPoint.com
NHS England Says Will Spend Over $200Mln On 'COVID-Friendly' Cancer Treatment

Mon 03rd August 2020

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2020) The English branch of the UK National Health Service (NHS) on Monday said it would spend more than $200 million on cancer drugs that are not as damaging to the immune system so that patients are not more susceptible to the coronavirus disease.

"'COVID-friendly' cancer treatments that are safer for patients during the pandemic will be expanded and extended through a £160 million [$209.3 million] initiative, NHS chief executive Sir Simon Stevens announced today," the NHS said in a statement.

According to the service, in some cases, patients will be able to take their medicine at home, eliminating the need to go to the hospital.

The United Kingdom has confirmed a total of 304,695 COVID-19 cases.

