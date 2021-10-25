Niinisto to Visit Russia on Friday for Meeting With Putin - Finnish Presidential Office

Finnish President Sauli Niinisto will pay a working visit to Moscow on Friday to discuss regional and international issues with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Finnish presidential office said

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2021) Finnish President Sauli Niinisto will pay a working visit to Moscow on Friday to discuss regional and international issues with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Finnish presidential office said.

"Niinisto will pay a working visit to Russia and will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday, October 29, in Moscow. President Niinisto and President Putin will hold official negotiations in the Kremlin. In addition to the Finnish-Russian relations, they will discuss regional and international issues," the office said in a statement.

The presidents last met on August 21, 2019, when Putin paid a visit to Finland, the statement read.