No Data on Negative Impact of COVID Vaccines on Reproductive Function - Russian Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2021) There is currently no data on negative impact of vaccines against the new coronavirus infection (COVID-19) on the male and female reproductive function, the Russian Health Ministry said.

The ministry on Tuesday published the fourth version of guidelines for organizing medical care for pregnant women and newborns with coronavirus.

"At the pregnancy planning stage, it is important to get vaccinated. We emphasize that there is currently [no] data on the negative impact of COVID-19 vaccines on the reproductive function of men and women," it said.