Nobody Has Officially Proposed Interim Iran Nuclear Deal - Russian Envoy

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2021) None of the parties to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) participating in the Vienna talks to revive the Iran nuclear deal has officially come forward with a proposal for an interim agreement, Russia's permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna told reporters on Wednesday.

"Nobody has officially come forward with such a proposal yet," Mikhail Ulyanov said when asked to comment on media reports about the possibility of reaching an interim agreement.

"As I understand, there were certain leaks in US media, and they were rather vague. Nobody officially expressed any ideas on this matter. If you ask my opinion, I will say that it is possible, theoretically, probably, if there is a readiness from Iran and the United States as a partial solution that does not replace the need to achieve the main goal of the negotiations, namely, the complete restoration of the JCPOA," he said.