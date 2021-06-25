Non-Proliferation Treaty Review Conference Rescheduled for January - Diplomatic Source

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2021) The tenth review conference of the nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty (NPT) has been postponed until January due to the coronavirus pandemic, a diplomatic source at the United Nations told Sputnik on Thursday.

The conference was initially scheduled to take place in April of 2020 at the United Nations headquarters in New York, but was postponed until August this year over pandemic-related concerns.

"The review conference of the NPT, which was planned to take place in August, will be rescheduled for January 2022 due to the situation around the coronavirus pandemic," the source said.

Last April, New York experienced the peak of the coronavirus pandemic when the United Nations switched all events to virtual format and the world body has still not fully returned to in-person conduct of business.