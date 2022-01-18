Nord Stream 2 to Suffer Consequences if Russia Uses Energy as Weapon - Baerbock

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2022) If Russia uses energy as a weapon then there will be consequences for the Nord Stream 2 project, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Tuesday.

"We have emphasized again and again at various levels: if energy is used as a weapon, then this will have corresponding consequences, including in connection with this pipeline," Baerbock told a press conference after her meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.