Normandy Four Advisers Confirm Commitment to Truce in Donbas - Kiev Delegation

20th April, 2021) All participants of the meeting of advisers to the leaders of the Normandy Four (Germany, France, Russia, Ukraine) reaffirmed their commitment to upholding the ceasefire in Donbas, the Kiev delegation to the Trilateral Contact Group said in a statement.

The meeting took place on Monday evening via videoconference.

The advisers to the leaders of the Normandy Four discussed the possibility of holding the next meeting on the disengagement line in Donbas, the Kiev delegation also said.

In April 2014, the Ukrainian authorities launched a military operation against the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics (DPR and LPR) in Donbas, which declared independence after the coup d'etat in Ukraine in February 2014. According to the latest UN data, about 13,000 people lost their lives in the conflict.