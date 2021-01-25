The minister president of the German state of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, the outlet point of the Russian-led offshore pipeline, has spoken against calls to stop the Nord Stream 2 project in connection with the arrest of opposition figure Alexey Navalny in Moscow

Speaking with ARD's Bericht aus Berlin program, Manuela Schwesig said that she fully shares the German cabinet's stance, arguing that Navalny "must be released, and it is absolutely clear that free demonstrations are needed, which must take place peacefully."

"But I also say that those who were against the gas pipeline project from the very beginning should not now use the situation to stop the project, because it is important that Germany remains in dialogue with Russia, especially in these difficult times.

And the vast majority [of people] in my Federal land feel the same way," Schwesig said.

Navalny was detained at a Moscow airport on January 17 upon his arrival from Germany, where he was treated from his alleged poisoning, and placed in custody for 30 days for violating probation terms on an earlier embezzlement conviction.

The European Parliament passed a resolution on Thursday to urge the bloc to stop the construction of the pipeline, which will deliver Russian gas to Europe's economic powerhouse via the Baltic Sea.

A number of politicians in Europe have voiced a similar position, but Germany reaffirmed support for the pipeline.

Russia has urged separating Nord Stream 2, a business venture from political discussions.