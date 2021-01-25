UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Northern German State's Premier Speaks Against Halting Nord Stream 2 Over Navalny

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 25th January 2021 | 09:43 PM

Northern German State's Premier Speaks Against Halting Nord Stream 2 Over Navalny

The minister president of the German state of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, the outlet point of the Russian-led offshore pipeline, has spoken against calls to stop the Nord Stream 2 project in connection with the arrest of opposition figure Alexey Navalny in Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2021) The minister president of the German state of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, the outlet point of the Russian-led offshore pipeline, has spoken against calls to stop the Nord Stream 2 project in connection with the arrest of opposition figure Alexey Navalny in Moscow.

Speaking with ARD's Bericht aus Berlin program, Manuela Schwesig said that she fully shares the German cabinet's stance, arguing that Navalny "must be released, and it is absolutely clear that free demonstrations are needed, which must take place peacefully."

"But I also say that those who were against the gas pipeline project from the very beginning should not now use the situation to stop the project, because it is important that Germany remains in dialogue with Russia, especially in these difficult times.

And the vast majority [of people] in my Federal land feel the same way," Schwesig said.

Navalny was detained at a Moscow airport on January 17 upon his arrival from Germany, where he was treated from his alleged poisoning, and placed in custody for 30 days for violating probation terms on an earlier embezzlement conviction.

The European Parliament passed a resolution on Thursday to urge the bloc to stop the construction of the pipeline, which will deliver Russian gas to Europe's economic powerhouse via the Baltic Sea.

A number of politicians in Europe have voiced a similar position, but Germany reaffirmed support for the pipeline.

Russia has urged separating Nord Stream 2, a business venture from political discussions.

Related Topics

Resolution Business Moscow Russia Europe Parliament German Germany Berlin Nord Same January Gas From Cabinet Airport Opposition

Recent Stories

DEWA launches ‘Hab Reeh’ interactive platform

31 minutes ago

Problems of Hall Road traders to be resolved on pr ..

3 minutes ago

Putin, Mexican President Discuss Sputnik V Vaccine ..

3 minutes ago

EU Top Diplomat Says No Concrete Proposal for Russ ..

3 minutes ago

Around 15inches snowfall occurred in Murree during ..

3 minutes ago

England add New Zealand Tests, Sri Lanka T20s to s ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.