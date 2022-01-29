UrduPoint.com

Number Of COVID-19 Cases In Brazil Rises By Record 269,968 To Over 25Mln - Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 29, 2022 | 05:20 AM

Number of COVID-19 Cases in Brazil Rises by Record 269,968 to Over 25Mln - Ministry

RIO DE JANEIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2022) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Brazil has increased by record 269,968 to more than 25 million within the past 24 hours, the National Ministry of Health said on late Friday.

The death toll has risen by 799 to about 626,000 people within the same period of time.

Like many other countries, Brazil is currently facing a new wave of the COVID-19 pandemic over the spread of the Omicron strain.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11, 2020. To date, more than 369.2 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 5.64 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

