Number Of COVID-19 Cases In India Rises By 9,419 Over Past 24 Hours - Health Ministry

Thu 09th December 2021 | 09:30 AM

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2021) India has confirmed 9,419 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, with the total number of those infected having reached 34,666,241, the country's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Thursday.

The death toll from the disease has reached 474,111 people, with 159 new fatalities being recorded over the past day.

More than 34.09 million people have recovered in India since the start of the outbreak.

A day earlier, the country confirmed 8,439 new coronavirus cases, with 195 fatalities.

