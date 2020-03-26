Number of COVID-19 Cases in Israel Reaches 2,369, Death Toll Rises to 5 - Health Ministry

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2020) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Israel has reached 2,369, while the death toll has risen to five, the country's Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

According to the ministry, more than 300 cases were recorded over the past 24 hours.

A total of 64 patients have recovered from the disease.

Earlier in the day, the government announced that synagogues in Israel would close to the public as part of stringent social distancing measures to combat the spread of the coronavirus disease. In addition, citizens can leave their homes for non-essential purposes only for a short time and up to a distance of 100 meters from their residence.