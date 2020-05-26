Number of COVID Cases in Transnistria Rises by 9 to 887, No New Deaths - Response Center

TIRASPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2020) The number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the unrecognized Pridnestrovian Moldavian Republic (PMR, or Transnistria) has risen by nine - down from 22 the day before - to 887, the PMR's coronavirus response center said.

The death toll is unchanged from yesterday's figure, at 35, the center said.

A total of five people have recovered over the past day (down from 14 on Sunday), so the number of recoveries has reached 489.