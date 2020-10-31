Number of Injured People in Earthquake in Turkey Rises to 763 - Emergency Agency

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2020) The number of those injured in the earthquake in Turkey has increased to 763, the Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) said in a statement on late Friday.

Previously, 17 fatalities and 709 injured people were reported.

"The number of injured people has risen to 763, with 702 of them in Izmir. 3,204 rescuers, 20 search dogs and 450 vehicles are working in the disaster-hit area," the statement said.