OIC Follows with Concern Evolving Situation in Sudan and Calls for Dialogue

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2021) The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) is following with concern the unfolding situation in the Republic of the Sudan and calls on all parties to commit to the constitutional declaration and its provisions for the transitional stage.

The Secretary General, Dr Yousef Al-Othaimeen, emphasized that dialogue is the only way to resolve differences and prioritize the best interests of the Sudanese people and fulfill their aspirations for security, stability progress and prosperity.