Oman Seeking to Boost Trade With Iran - Ambassador in Tehran

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2019) Oman is seeking to increase trade with Iran, Omani Ambassador in Tehran Saud bin Ahmad Khalid al-Barwani said on Tuesday at a meeting with Iranian businessmen.

"Omani officials seek expansion of economic ties with Iran," the ambassador said as quoted by Iran's Mehr news agency.

The meeting was attended by the Iranian co-chairman of the Iran-Oman joint economic commission, Mohsen Zarrabi.

According to Zarrabi, Iran's exports to Oman increased from $146 million in the year ending late March 2017 to $728 million in the year ending late March 2018.