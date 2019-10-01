UrduPoint.com
One Dead, 10 Injured In Attack In Kuopio, Finland - Police

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 59 seconds ago Tue 01st October 2019 | 05:03 PM

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2019) One person was killed, ten others were injured, two of them seriously, as a result of an attack in a vocational college in the Finnish city of Kuopio, the police in eastern Finland said Tuesday.

"According to updated information, ten people were wounded in Kuopio, two seriously. One was killed," the police said on Twitter.

