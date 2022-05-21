UrduPoint.com

One Dead, Over 40 Wounded In Michigan As Tornado Hits Gaylord - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published May 21, 2022 | 09:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2022) More than 40 people were injured and at least one person was killed as a tornado struck the US state of Michigan, local media report.

The tornado swept through Gaylord, a city of about 4,200, on Friday afternoon, The Detroit news said, citing state and local health and law enforcement officials.

A total of 44 people were injured and one person died, the newspaper said, adding that homes and businesses were damaged and power was out in some areas.

According to WJBK (Fox 2 Detroit), Michigan State Police have issued a shelter in place order in Gaylord and the city has imposed a 7 p.m. curfew until Saturday morning.

