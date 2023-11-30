Open Menu

One Dead, Several Missing In Russian Attack On East Ukraine

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 30, 2023 | 03:50 PM

Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2023) Ukraine said Thursday that one person was dead and several more were missing after Russian strikes on three towns in the eastern Donetsk region.

The industrial region has seen some of the fiercest fighting of Russia's nearly two-year invasion, with the Kremlin claiming to have annexed it last year.

Russian forces fired six S-300 rockets on Pokrovsk, Novogrodivka and Myrnograd, officials in Kyiv said before local authorities announced the fatality.

"At the site of the shelling of a residential building in Novogrodivka, the body of a dead man was recovered from the rubble," Igor Moroz, the acting head of the Donetsk region, said.

He said emergency workers were still searching for four people trapped under the debris, including one child. Kyiv earlier said 10 people had been injured in the attacks.

"The search and rescue operation is ongoing," he said in a statement on social media.

