UrduPoint.com

One Killed, Several Wounded In Afghan Mosque Bombing: Police

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 17, 2022 | 10:23 PM

One killed, several wounded in Afghan mosque bombing: police

A bomb blast at a mosque in northern Afghanistan killed at least one worshipper and wounded seven others during Friday midday prayers, police said

Kunduz, Afghanistan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2022 ) :A bomb blast at a mosque in northern Afghanistan killed at least one worshipper and wounded seven others during Friday midday prayers, police said.

The explosion occurred in the northern province of Kunduz in a district where dozens of worshippers had been killed in April in a similar bomb attack.

Provincial police spokesman Qari Obaidullah Abedi said one person had been killed in Friday's blast at the Alif Birdi mosque in Imam Shahib district.

"The explosives were placed inside the mosque," he told AFP.

A witness who spoke on condition of anonymity said the bomb exploded just as worshippers finished prayers and were preparing to leave the mosque.

The explosive device was placed not far from where the prayer leader, who was wounded, had delivered the sermon, he said.

A medic at the provincial hospital confirmed the toll of dead and wounded.

No group has so far claimed responsibility for the attack.

The Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan from a US-backed government last year has seen the number of bombings in the country fall, but the Islamic State (IS) armed group has continued to target minority communities and others in attacks.

A string of bombings hit the country during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, which ended in Afghanistan on April 30, some of them claimed by IS.

On April 22, a blast at a mosque in Imam Shahib district killed at least 36 worshippers and wounded scores more in one of the deadliest attacks to take place since the Taliban returned to power.

That blast targeted members of the minority Sufi community who were performing rituals after Friday prayers.

Related Topics

Taliban Dead Attack Afghanistan Police Bomb Blast Minority April Prayer Mosque Muslim From Government Ramadan

Recent Stories

CM grieved over loss of lives due to falling of ve ..

CM grieved over loss of lives due to falling of vehicle in canal

54 seconds ago
 Farewell ceremony held for retiring AIG Legal

Farewell ceremony held for retiring AIG Legal

55 seconds ago
 ITC Twin City Tennis Tournament on Saturday

ITC Twin City Tennis Tournament on Saturday

57 seconds ago
 Road to Makkah project, a testimony of Pak-Saudi r ..

Road to Makkah project, a testimony of Pak-Saudi relations: Ashrafi

59 seconds ago
 2 killed, 2 injured in building, wall collapse inc ..

2 killed, 2 injured in building, wall collapse incidents

5 minutes ago
 Govt preparing reforms to improve power sector, sa ..

Govt preparing reforms to improve power sector, says Chairman PM's Inspection Co ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.