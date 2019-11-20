One of 3 People Injured in Blagoveshchensk Shooting Out Of Hospital - Health Ministry

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2019) One of the three students injured in the shooting at the college of construction and public utilities in Russia's Blagoveshchensk has been discharged from the hospital, a spokesperson of the Russian Amur Region's Health Ministry told Sputnik on Wednesday.

On November 14, a 19-year-old student opened fire inside the college in Blagoveshchensk, killing one person and injuring three others before taking his own life. The Russian Investigative Committee has opened a criminal case; according to preliminary results the shooting occurred because of a personal conflict.

"At the Amur Regional Children's Clinical Hospital one 17-year-old patient was transferred from intensive care to the ward and is now receiving the necessary treatment, his condition is moderate. The second patient was discharged in satisfactory condition for outpatient treatment," the health ministry spokesperson told Sputnik.

According to the spokesperson, the third, 20-year-old, student injured in the shooting remains at the Blagoveshchensk city hospital in grave, but stable, condition with "positive dynamics.

"

The Blagoveshchensk college said in a Wednesday statement that a female student saved the life of another student during the shooting last week, by providing first aid and dressing his wound.

"Thanks to Daria's endurance and her competent actions, the wounded [student] survived and was able to wait for the help of paramedics," the statement said.

The education Ministry of the Russian Amur Region confirmed on Wednesday that the principal of the Blagoveshchensk college of construction and public utilities had been fired.

A college spokesperson told Sputnik on Tuesday that classes have resumed as normal.

Also on Tuesday, the city court of Blagoveshchensk arrested a college security guard for letting the student who carried out the deadly shooting last week into the college building.

According to investigators, the shooter carried his weapon past the college security guard in a backpack and then loaded the gun in the bathroom.