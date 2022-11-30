One Person Injured in Explosion at Ukrainian Embassy in Madrid - Reports

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2022) An employee of the Ukrainian embassy in Madrid was slightly injured in the explosion of a device hidden in a mail envelope, the 20 Minutos newspaper reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

The device exploded around 13:00 in the afternoon (noon GMT). At this time, police officers received a notification of a fire at the Ukrainian Embassy in Madrid.

The employee was reportedly sent to the hospital after being injured.