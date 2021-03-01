One Student Injured in School Shooting in US state of Arkansas - Statement

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2021) One student has been injured in a school shooting in the US state of Arkansas, the Watson Chapel School District said on Monday.

"There has been a shooting at the Watson Chapel Junior High. All campuses are on lock down.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Department and the Pine Bluff Police Department are on site to control the situation," the school district said in a statement.

The school district said the shooting was an isolated incident and all students are safe except for one student who was injured.

The condition of the injured student is unknown.