Operator of Nave Constellation Tanker Confirms 19 Sailors Held Hostage by Pirates

The Greek tanker vessel operator Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation confirmed on Wednesday that its crude oil tanker called Nave Constellation had come under attack by pirates, with 19 crew members held hostage

On Wednesday, media reported that the vessel was attacked by armed pirates off the coast of the Nigerian town of Bonny.

"The crude oil tanker "Nave Constellation" of 296,988 dwt was the subject of a pirate attack some 77nm off Bonny, Nigeria. The Hong Kong Flag Tanker had departed Bonny Offshore Terminal in fully laden condition when she was boarded by armed men late in the night of December 3rd. The criminal gang departed the vessel taking 19 of those on board with them as hostage; 18 Indian Nationals and one Turkish National.

Seven seafarers remained on board and were instructed to take the tanker to a safe position to await the arrival of a security vessel and other support craft," Navios said in a statement, shared with Sputnik.

There was no pollution or damage recorded after the attack, the tanker operator noted.

"Navios as Owners and Anglo Eastern as Technical and Crew Managers's prime concern is the safety and early return of the 19 persons taken by the pirate gang. All the appropriate authorities, including the Flag State, have been alerted and are responding and all the necessary action is being taken to secure their wellbeing and early release," the statement read.

The company keeps the families of those held hostage informed, according to the statement.