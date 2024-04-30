Over 120,000 foreign tourists visit Mongolia so far this year

ULAN BATOR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) More than 120,000 foreign tourists have visited Mongolia since the beginning of this year, the country's Ministry of Environment and Tourism said Tuesday.

"Mongolia has so far welcomed a total of 120,250 foreign tourists. To eliminate the seasonality of the tourism sector, we have organized 42 ice and snow events since the beginning of this year to promote the development of winter tourism," the ministry said in a statement.

The Asian country has been taking measures to promote tourism to diversify its economy, which primarily depends on its export-oriented mining sector.

As part of the efforts to promote the tourism sector, the country has declared 2023-2025 as "Years to Visit Mongolia," with a target of attracting at least 1 million foreign tourists per year.

Last year, Mongolia attracted over 650,000 foreign tourists and earned 1.2 billion U.S. Dollars from the tourism sector, hitting an all-time high.