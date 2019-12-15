UrduPoint.com
Over 20 Civilians Killed In Terrorist Attack In Eastern DR Congo - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 34 seconds ago Sun 15th December 2019 | 09:00 PM

Over 20 Civilians Killed in Terrorist Attack in Eastern DR Congo - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2019) At least 22 civilians were killed in a terrorist attack in the province of Nord-Kivu in the Democratic Republic of the Congo's (DRC) east, local media reported on Sunday.

According to the Actualite online news portal, the Ntombi village near the city of Beni was attacked on Saturday evening presumably by the militants of the Allied Democratic Forces (AFD) group. As a result, 15 men and seven women were killed.

On Friday, another six civilians were killed in a similar attack that was also reportedly conducted by the AFD militants in Beni's southern district of Rwangoma.

The republic has long been fighting the ADF, which was formed in western Uganda to oppose the Ugandan government and eventually expanded its activities into the neighboring state. The group is considered to be a terrorist organization in Uganda and is believed to be responsible for frequent outbreaks of violence in both Uganda and the DRC.

In 2017, the ADF pledged allegiance to the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia).

