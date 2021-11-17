Over 20 People Killed in Camp Attack in Western Niger - Source

(@FahadShabbir)

RABAT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2021) More than 20 people were killed and scores injured in an attack on a Tuareg camp in western Niger, a local source told Sputnik.

Tuareg is an ethnic group living in the Saharan area spanning Algeria, Libya, Burkina Faso, Niger and Mali.

"Twenty two people were killed and dozens were injured in an attack on a Tuareg camp (in western Niger)," the source said.

Niger is located in the African region of the Sahel, notorious for the high level of insecurity due to terrorist activities, illegal migration, and banditry.