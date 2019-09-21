Over 200 Flights Cancelled in Japan Over Typhoon, Some 33,000 Houses Left Without Power

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2019) Japanese airlines cancelled 204 flights in the southern and southwestern parts of the country over the approaching typhoon of Tapah, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Saturday.

The strong wind has already left some 33,000 houses in the Okinawa Prefecture without power.

The Tapah typhoon is currently located south of Okinawa and is expected to hit the western coast of Japan and the Korean Peninsula.

The maximum wind speed in the Tapah typhoon reaches 78 miles per hour.