Over 200 State Institutions In Tehran Disconnected From Power Grid - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 9 seconds ago Tue 27th July 2021 | 05:20 PM

Over 200 State Institutions in Tehran Disconnected From Power Grid - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2021) A total of 210 state institutions in the Iranian capital of Tehran are disconnected from the city's power grid because of their non-compliance with electricity consumption regulations, Iran's state-run ISNA news agency reported on Tuesday.

All the institution are serviced by the same electric grid company, ISNA specified.

