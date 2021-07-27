Over 200 State Institutions In Tehran Disconnected From Power Grid - Reports
Muhammad Irfan 9 seconds ago Tue 27th July 2021 | 05:20 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2021) A total of 210 state institutions in the Iranian capital of Tehran are disconnected from the city's power grid because of their non-compliance with electricity consumption regulations, Iran's state-run ISNA news agency reported on Tuesday.
All the institution are serviced by the same electric grid company, ISNA specified.