DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2022) Over 300 people, including 55 children, have been evacuated from the Ukrainian city of Mariupol to the Bezimenne village in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) in the last 24 hours, the DPR Territorial Defense Headquarters said Sunday.

"In the past 24 hours, from 08:00 of May 21 to 08:00 of May 22, 313 people, including 55 children, have been evacuated from Mariupol to Bezimenne, the Novoazovsk district," the headquarters said in a statement on Telegram.

Those people were brought to a center for assistance to the evacuated population, which had been deployed by the DPR Emergencies Ministry.

The statement further read that a total of 35,247 have been evacuated to Bezimenne since March 5.

On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine after the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics requested help to defend them from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the special operation solely targets Ukraine's military infrastructure and aims to demilitarize and "de-Nazify" the country.