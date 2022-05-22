UrduPoint.com

Over 300 People Evacuated From Ukraine's Mariupol To Bezimenne In Past 24 Hours - Donetsk

Sumaira FH Published May 22, 2022 | 12:00 PM

Over 300 People Evacuated From Ukraine's Mariupol to Bezimenne in Past 24 Hours - Donetsk

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2022) Over 300 people, including 55 children, have been evacuated from the Ukrainian city of Mariupol to the Bezimenne village in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) in the last 24 hours, the DPR Territorial Defense Headquarters said Sunday.

"In the past 24 hours, from 08:00 of May 21 to 08:00 of May 22, 313 people, including 55 children, have been evacuated from Mariupol to Bezimenne, the Novoazovsk district," the headquarters said in a statement on Telegram.

Those people were brought to a center for assistance to the evacuated population, which had been deployed by the DPR Emergencies Ministry.

The statement further read that a total of 35,247 have been evacuated to Bezimenne since March 5.

On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine after the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics requested help to defend them from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the special operation solely targets Ukraine's military infrastructure and aims to demilitarize and "de-Nazify" the country.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Luhansk Mariupol Donetsk February March May Sunday From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 May 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 22nd May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 22nd May 2022

3 hours ago
 Tourist plane crash kills five in France: emergenc ..

Tourist plane crash kills five in France: emergency services

11 hours ago
 Imran Khan removed through no-confidence move for ..

Imran Khan removed through no-confidence move for weak performance: Auon Chaudhr ..

11 hours ago
 Fazl criticises Imran for using derogatory languag ..

Fazl criticises Imran for using derogatory language against Maryam

11 hours ago
 Barrister Fahad Malik's mother pleads CJP for prov ..

Barrister Fahad Malik's mother pleads CJP for provision of justice, transfer of ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.