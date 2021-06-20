UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 50% Of Japanese Consider Ending COVID-19 State Of Emergency Premature - Poll

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sun 20th June 2021 | 08:40 PM

Over 50% of Japanese Consider Ending COVID-19 State of Emergency Premature - Poll

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2021) One in two Japanese citizens think that the government's decision to lift the COVID-19 state of emergency in nine prefectures was hasty and about 86 percent fear a possible new coronavirus wave if the Olympic and Paralympic Games proceed as currently planned, a survey conducted by Japanese news agency Kyodo showed on Sunday.

While over 55 percent of people agree with the government's decision to limit the number of spectators at the Olympics, 40.3 percent believe that the games should be held with no spectators at all, while 30.8 percent want the event to be canceled altogether, the poll found.

As many as 68 percent of the Japanese consider the country's vaccine rollout slow, the poll found.

The survey was conducted over telephone on June 19 and 20. The pollster did not specify the number of respondents.

The Olympic Games are due to start on July 23 and the Paralympic Games on August 24.

As of Saturday, more than 784,600 people in Japan have tested positive for the virus, the with the highest numbers registered in Tokyo (168,709 cases), Osaka (102,334 cases) and Kanagawa (65,294 cases). This past Thursday, the Japanese prime minister said that the COVID-19 state of emergency would be lifted on Sunday in all prefectures but Okinawa, while intensive anti-virus measures would be extended in the prefectures bordering Tokyo until July 11.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Osaka Tokyo Japan June July August Sunday Olympics Event All Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sharjah is committed to supporting refugees: Sulta ..

2 hours ago

Ahmed bin Mohammed receives Vice President of Inte ..

3 hours ago

31,606 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

3 hours ago

SEWA, SSSD launch humanitarian initiative

3 hours ago

New video series highlights Expo 2020 Dubai’s in ..

4 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Department of Energy launches Wastewater ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.