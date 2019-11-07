UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 50Mln People In Sub-Saharan Africa Face Hunger From Drought, Conflict - Report

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 07th November 2019 | 09:40 PM

Over 50Mln People in Sub-Saharan Africa Face Hunger From Drought, Conflict - Report

Recurring droughts in south, central and west Africa, combined with ongoing conflicts and climate change have created a hunger crisis affecting 52 million people, the international relief group Oxfam said in a report on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2019) Recurring droughts in south, central and west Africa, combined with ongoing conflicts and climate change have created a hunger crisis affecting 52 million people, the international relief group Oxfam said in a report on Thursday.

"The scale of the drought devastation across southern Africa is staggering," Oxfam's Southern Africa Regional Director Nellie Nyang'wa said in the report. "We are witnessing millions of already poor people facing extreme food insecurity and exhausting their reserves because of compounding climate shocks that hit already vulnerable communities hardest."

Ofxam pointed out in the report that the affected 52 million people live in 18 nations across sub-Saharan Africa.

In the south, parts of Zimbabwe have had their lowest rainfall since 1981 which has helped push more than 5.5 million people into extreme food insecurity, the report said.

Zambia's rich corn-growing area has been decimated and exports are now banned; 2.

3m people there are food insecure, the report said, adding that the hunger crisis is also worsening in Angola, Malawi, Mozambique, Madagascar, Namibia and Zimbabwe.

Extreme weather events have hit many countries already suffering from ongoing conflict, according to the report.

Across Africa, 7.6 million people were displaced by conflict in the first six months of 2019, and another 2.6 million by extreme weather.

In the Horn region of western Africa, Ethiopia, Somalia, South Sudan and Sudan have simultaneously displaced 750,000 people due to conflict and another 350,000 from extreme weather.

Ofxam said some scientists have linked climate change to an increasing frequency and severity of multiple droughts and other extreme weather events.

Over the last decade, the 18 African countries have collectively suffered average annual losses of $700 million from climate-related disasters, the report added.

Related Topics

Africa Somalia Weather Exports Poor Drought Wa Ethiopia Zimbabwe Sudan Malawi Mozambique Madagascar Namibia Angola 2019 From Million

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives phone call from Indones ..

14 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives King of Jordan&#039;s p ..

29 minutes ago

Moldovan Democratic Party Withdraws No Confidence ..

3 minutes ago

Russian Cybersecurity Firm Kaspersky Lab Says Yet ..

3 minutes ago

Islamabad High Court adjourns Punjab Law Minister ..

3 minutes ago

Kaspersky Lab Says Transparency Center in Zurich H ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.