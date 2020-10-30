MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2020) Over 60 percent of the Russians believe that Russia's President Vladimir Putin fulfills his duties well, Russian polling organization Fond Obshchestvennoye Mneniye (Public Opinion Foundation) reported on Friday.

The foundation conducted a national telephone survey that included 4,000 respondents on October 23-25, with the statistical error of 1.9 percent.

According to the polls, 63 percent of the respondents were positive about the president's job performance, while 23 percent expressed the opposite opinion and 14 percent were unsure.

The survey also demonstrated that 60 percent of the respondents trusted Putin, 30 percent did not and 10% were unsure.