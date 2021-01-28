Over 72% of Spaniards Ready to Be Vaccinated Immediately - Poll

About 72.5 percent of Spaniards are ready to receive vaccine against COVID-19 immediately, according to the results of a survey released by the Social Investigation Center (CIS) on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2021) About 72.5 percent of Spaniards are ready to receive vaccine against COVID-19 immediately, according to the results of a survey released by the Social Investigation Center (CIS) on Thursday.

According to the survey, 72.5 percent are ready to get a shot of vaccine immediately, while 16.5 percent of people still do not want to be vaccinated.

Among the main reasons why Spaniards do not want to be vaccinated is mistrust of vaccines, the fear of experiencing side effects and the willingness to wait in order to see how the vaccine works.

In a previous poll was conducted from December 1 to 9, before the start of vaccination campaign in Spain, only 40.5 percent of citizens expressed their interest in immediate vaccination.

On December 27, Spain as well as other European countries began vaccination campaigns against COVID-19. To date, the country received over 1.3 million doses of the US Pfizer vaccine and 35,700 shots of the Moderna vaccine.