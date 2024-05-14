Pakistan to push for implementation of UNSC resolutions if elected to 15-nation body for 2025-26 term

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) Pakistan has told a United Nations-affiliated forum that it's bid for a non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council for the term 2025-26 was aimed at promoting adherence to the world body's Charter and seeking faithful implementation of UN Security Council resolutions as well as international law, among other objectives.

"Pakistan has consistently manifested its commitment to the Charter’s vision of preventing war and promoting peace; fostering global prosperity; and promoting universal respect for human rights,"Ambassador Usman Jadoon, deputy permanent representative of Pakistan to the UN, said during a debate on the forthcoming election to the 15-member Council, organized by the World Federation of UN Associations (WFUNA) at the UN headquarters in New York on Monday

Founded in 1946 as a Federation of national associations, WFUNA works to promote the values of the UN Charter, defend multilateralism, and raise awareness on the main pillars of work of the United Nations—peace and security, sustainable development, and human rights.

"If elected to the Council, Pakistan will continue its efforts in the same vein to promote a peaceful and equitable world order that responds to the needs and priorities of all nations," the Pakistani envoy said in presenting Islamabad's vision and priorities as a Security Council member.

Pakistan has served on the Council seven times in the past, once in every decade starting from the 1950s, with the last term in 2012-2013.

"In each of our previous tenures," Ambassador Jadoon said, "Pakistan contributed actively to promote outcomes aligned with the UN Charter, supporting fair and just decisions on conflicts and disputes, and projecting the aspirations and interests of all Member States, in particular, of the developing countries.

The Security Council is currently composed of five permanent members -- Britain, China, France, Russia and the United States -- and 10 non-permanent members elected to serve for two years.

In his remarks, Ambassador Jadoon underscored the importance of addressing violations of the UN Charter principles, the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, escalating conflicts, geopolitical tensions, and the repercussions of climate change. He also noted the emergence of new technological domains of conflict.

The Pakistani envoy said that if elected to the Security Council for the term 2025-2026, Pakistan pledges to tackle these challenges with a comprehensive set of priorities, including:

--Promotion of adherence to the UN Charter and its principles;

-- Pursuit of just and peaceful dispute resolutions;

-- Advocacy for multilateralism and opposition to unilateral use of force;

-- Comprehensive approach to counter-terrorism;

-- Support for effective UN peacekeeping and peace-building efforts;

-- Commitment to peace and stability in South Asia and Afghanistan;

-- Advocacy for African solutions to African challenges;

-- Promotion of peace and security in the middle East, particularly addressing the issue of Palestine;

-- Enhancement of the role and influence of elected Security Council members, and,

-- Promotion of democracy, transparency, and accountability within the Council.

“Pakistan believes it can contribute effectively to enable the Security Council to discharge its mandate for the maintenance of international peace and security,” Ambassador Jadoon said.

He expressed gratitude to the Asia-Pacific Group for endorsing Pakistan's candidacy and sought the cooperation of all Member States in supporting Pakistan’s candidacy.

In this regard, he highlighted Pakistan’s services on key UN bodies, including the UNSC, Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), Human Rights Council and Group of 77 besides the country’s significant contributions to UN peacekeeping missions, with over 200,000 troops having served in 46 missions in hot spots around the world.

