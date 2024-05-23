Pakistani Hujjaj’s “Advanced Caravans” get high-tech escort from Madinah to Makkah

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MAKKAH AL-MUKARRAMAH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) Pakistan is utilizing a Live Bus GPS tracking system for the first time to monitor the movement of Hajj pilgrims' caravans arriving in Makkah after offering 40 prayers at Masjid-e-Nabvi (SAW) during their eight-day stay in Madinah.

"This innovative approach aims to ensure a seamless and timely journey for the pilgrims," Incharge of the Madinah Departure Cell Dr Shahid Ur Rehman Marth told APP in an interview.

A dedicated team, he said, of highly skilled professionals were monitoring the 100 percent movement of each bus-caravan coming from Madinah, bringing Pakistani Hajj pilgrims to Makkah al Mukarramah, the final convergence destination for the obligatory acts of Hajj starting from the 8th of Zilhajj.

Currently, around 80-85 buses operate daily between Madinah al-Munawwarah and Makkah al-Mukarramah, covering a 450-kilometer distance in approximately 8-9 hours, Dr Shahid added.

He said the live monitoring enabled the team to track the journey, including stopovers at Miqat Dhu al-?ulayfah (Masjid ash-Shajarah) to enter the Ihram, and the rest areas for prayer and refreshment.

In case of any breakdown, the Incharge Madinah Departure Cell said, replacement buses were provided within half an hour to continue the journey uninterrupted.

He was of the view that all Pakistani Hajj pilgrims, who arrived at Madinah in the first leg of their spiritual journey, would be transported to Makkah by June 1-2.

Answering a question, he said since May 17 as many as 77 ‘advanced caravans’ comprising 19,118 Pakistani Hujjaj have arrived in Makkah by Thursday (May 23).

Upon arrival at their accommodations, the guests of Allah Almighty are greeted with a warm welcome, showered rose petals and presenting bouquets, drinks, dry fruits and a variety of dates. Besides, a gift package containing a parachute bag, umbrella, tasbeeh-counter and prayer mat.

According to Chief food Coordinator Makkah Abdul Wahab, the Pakistan Hajj Mission (PHM) is dedicated to extending all possible facilities to Pakistani Hajj pilgrims, with a special emphasis on catering to their culinary preferences. "We strive to provide a diverse range of cuisine, rotating the breakfast, lunch and dinner menu on a weekly basis, with a keen focus on hygiene and quality control," Abdul Wahab explained to APP.

In its efforts to ensure the well-being of the pilgrims, the PHM at Makkah has selected nine reputable catering companies through a transparent bidding process, tasked with providing high-quality meals during their stay.

The Hajj Mission has so far welcomed a total of 33,874 intending pilgrims in Madinah by Thursday. Around a total of 34,316 Pakistanis will reach Madinah by May 24 through 146 flights.

From May 24 to June 09, as many as 114 flights will be operating to airlift 34,422 Pakistanis from major cities to Jeddah.

This year, 179,210 Pakistanis will perform the Hajj, out of which 89,605 each will be arriving in the sacred places of Madinah al-Munawwarah and Makkah al Mukarramah under the government and private schemes.

The GPS tracking system has significantly improved the efficiency of the operation, ensuring a smooth and spiritually fulfilling experience for the pilgrims.