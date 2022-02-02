UrduPoint.com

Palestine Hails Amnesty International Report Blaming Israel For Apartheid

Umer Jamshaid Published February 02, 2022 | 12:37 AM

Palestine Hails Amnesty International Report Blaming Israel for Apartheid

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry welcomed on Tuesday an Amnesty International report branding Israel an apartheid state over its policies towards Palestinians

GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2022) The Palestinian Foreign Ministry welcomed on Tuesday an Amnesty International report branding Israel an apartheid state over its policies towards Palestinians.

Earlier in the day, the human rights organization Amnesty International published the results of its investigation into Israeli actions towards Palestinians, including "territorial fragmentation; segregation and control; dispossession of land and property; and denial of economic and social rights," and concluded that they were tantamount to apartheid. In this regard, the NGO called on the International Criminal Court and the international community to investigate the situation and hold accountable those responsible for "the system of oppression and domination against the Palestinian people."

"Amnesty International joins a long list of prominent Palestinian, Israeli and international human rights organizations and experts who have worked to expose the Israeli colonial occupation in the Palestinian territories," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

The Palestinian people will continue to resist "all forms of occupation," including systematic oppression from Israel, the statement added.

For its part, Israel on Monday denounced the NGO report in advance of its publication, accusing the group of lies, antisemitism, and an attempt to "delegitimize" the country, according to a statement by the Foreign Ministry.

The Israeli government refuses to recognize Palestine as an independent political and diplomatic entity and builds settlements in the occupied areas, despite objections from the United Nations and much of the international community.

