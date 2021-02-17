Paraguayan Court Cancels Pretrial Detention of Opposition Leader Alegre - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2021) A Paraguayan court has overturned the pretrial detention of the leader of the opposition Authentic Radical Liberal Party, Efrain Alegre, the Ultima Hora newspaper reported.

The prosecutor's office supported the request of representatives of Alegre to grant him freedom.

The opposition leader has been in prison since the end of January. He is accused of falsifying the declaration of expenditures on his 2013 presidential campaign, when he narrowly lost to Horacio Cartes.