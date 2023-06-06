Paris Mayor Supports Protests Against French Pension Reform

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2023) The mayor of Paris, socialist Anne Hidalgo, spoke out on Tuesday in support of demonstrations against the French pension reform, explaining the placement of banners with emoticons on the city hall as a sign of solidarity with the protesters.

"I applaud this movement. It sets an example, it is peaceful and united. The unions have been able to bring up topics that politicians, including left-wing politicians, have been unable to bring up in the public debate: work and employment, and purchasing power. These are key issues, and they show that the state system is deeply unjust. It will continue to punish the poorest, but in particular it demonstrates the complete breakdown of our democracy," the mayor said on France Inter radio.

Hidalgo criticized a system that lacks public consultation before a bill as important as pension reform is introduced and no debate in parliament, noting that France is witnessing the end of parliamentary democracy.

Commenting on the 2022 presidential election, in the second round of which French President Emmanuel Macron beat the leader of the far-right National Rally party, Marine Le Pen, Hidalgo noted that no one voted for pension reform, everyone voted against the risk that the far-right represented.

Asked about the winking smiley banners that appeared on the Paris city hall the night before, Hidalgo said they were a sign of solidarity with the protesters. Before the May Day demonstrations in the French capital, banners in support of the protesters had already appeared at City Hall as well.

The 14th national protest against raising the retirement age in France is scheduled to take place later on Tuesday.

On April 14, the French Constitutional Council approved the key article of the pension reform bill, which would gradually raise the age of retirement in France from 62 to 64 years by 2030. The reform sparked a strong backlash, prompting people to take to the streets across the country. Over a dozen of nationwide demonstrations against the reform have taken place already, with several protests organized by unions attracting over 1 million supporters across France.