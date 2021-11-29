UrduPoint.com

Parliamentary Elections In Kyrgyzstan Held In Open, Transparent Manner, CIS Observers Say

Mon 29th November 2021

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2021) The parliamentary elections in Kyrgyzstan were open and transparent, Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) observers said.

The Kyrgyz Central Electoral Commission said on Monday, after over 97 percent of the ballots were processed, that six parties were elected to the country's parliament. The pro-government Ata Jurt Kyrgyzstan (Homeland Kyrgyzstan) party is in the lead with 16.44 percent.

"(The elections) were free, open and transparent. And they met the generally recognized principles of holding democratic elections," the CIS observer mission said in a statement commenting on the electoral process.

The Sunday parliamentary vote in Kyrgyzstan was held under a new mixed electoral system where 54 seats chosen through party lists and the remaining 36 seats elected in district races.

The previous parliamentary elections were held in Kyrgyzstan in October 2020 and were followed by mass unrest amid fraud concerns. The election results were annulled by the Central Electoral Commission and then-president of the republic Sooronbay Jeenbekov resigned. President Sadyr Japarov, who took over, has pledged that all referendums and elections will be transparent under his rule.

