Participant of Unauthorized Rally on Red Square Receives 10 Days' Arrest

The Tverskoy Court of Moscow sentenced one of the participants of an unauthorized rally on Red Square to ten days of administrative detention for disobeying the police, their lawyer Sergei Telnov told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2021) The Tverskoy Court of Moscow sentenced one of the participants of an unauthorized rally on Red Square to ten days of administrative detention for disobeying the police, their lawyer Sergei Telnov told Sputnik.

The day before, a video in which four young people unfurled a poster in support of Alexey Navalny on Red Square in Moscow and began shouting political slogans appeared online. The rally was almost immediately interrupted by law enforcement officers.

"The Tverskoy Court have ordered the administrative detention of Rednikov for ten days," the lawyer said.

The officers drew up reports on four participants of the protest, as well as on the journalist who filmed the rally. Two of the detained were also accused of "disobeying the police" and were escorted away in custody, pending trial.

According to the Administrative Code, irregularities in the conduct or organization of a public action are punishable by a fine of 10,000 rubles ($138) to 20,000 rubles, or compulsory labor of up to forty hours. The maximum sanction under the article "Failure to comply with the legal requirements of police officers" is fifteen days of arrest.

On February 2, the Simonovsky Court of Moscow canceled Alexey Navalny's suspended sentence in the Yves Rocher case and replaced it with three and a half years in prison. According to the Federal Penitentiary Service (FSIN), Navalny repeatedly violated the conditions of his probation and was wanted before his arrest. Subsequently, Moscow City Court approved the decision. Navalny is currently serving his sentence in a penal colony.

The Yves Rocher case was initiated by the Investigative Committee at the request of former head of the company's Russian office, French citizen Bruno Leproux. The court stated that Navalny and his brother Oleg deceived the representatives of Yves Rocher to reach an agreement for mail transportation with their company.

According to the sentence, the services were provided under excessive tariffs and by another transport company. The total damage exceeded 30 million rubles � 26 million stolen from Yves Rocher, the rest stolen from the Interregional Processing Company, which became another object of machinations.