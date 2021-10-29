UrduPoint.com

Pentagon Delayed Hypersonic Missile Test Week Before Biden-Putin Summit In June - Reports

Sumaira FH 18 minutes ago Fri 29th October 2021 | 01:30 AM

Pentagon Delayed Hypersonic Missile Test Week Before Biden-Putin Summit in June - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2021) The White House ordered the US Department of Defense to delay a hypersonic missile test less than a week before Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden met in Switzerland in June, Politico reported on Thursday citing defense and congressional officials.

The report said the White House asked the Pentagon to postpone the test in order to prevent raising any tensions between the two countries and potentially sabotaging the meeting between Putin and Biden.

Related Topics

Russia Pentagon White House Vladimir Putin Switzerland June

Recent Stories

GlobalFoundries makes its market debut on Nasdaq T ..

GlobalFoundries makes its market debut on Nasdaq Thursday

2 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed receives &#039;Nazarbayev Prize ..

Mohamed bin Zayed receives &#039;Nazarbayev Prize for a Nuclear-Weapon-Free Wor ..

2 hours ago
 Ras Al Khaimah’s economy set for healthy growth ..

Ras Al Khaimah’s economy set for healthy growth post-pandemic

3 hours ago
 Moldova Signs Contract for Purchase of 1.5Mln Cubi ..

Moldova Signs Contract for Purchase of 1.5Mln Cubic Meters of Gas From Ukraine's ..

1 hour ago
 Microsoft Says to Help Train, Hire 250,000 to Fill ..

Microsoft Says to Help Train, Hire 250,000 to Fill Gap in US Cybersecurity Skill

1 hour ago
 At least 1 protester killed by Sudan's military in ..

At least 1 protester killed by Sudan's military in capital: medics

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.