Pentagon Delayed Hypersonic Missile Test Week Before Biden-Putin Summit in June - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2021) The White House ordered the US Department of Defense to delay a hypersonic missile test less than a week before Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden met in Switzerland in June, Politico reported on Thursday citing defense and congressional officials.

The report said the White House asked the Pentagon to postpone the test in order to prevent raising any tensions between the two countries and potentially sabotaging the meeting between Putin and Biden.