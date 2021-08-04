Pentagon Police Officer Killed on Tuesday Identified as 3-Year Veteran George Gonzalez

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2021) The Pentagon police officer killed on Tuesday morning has been identified as three-year war veteran George Gonzalez, the building's protection agency said on Wednesday.

"Last night, the Pentagon Force Protection Agency observed End of Watch for Pentagon Police Officer George Gonzalez who was tragically killed yesterday during the incident at the Pentagon bus platform," the Pentagon Force Protection Agency said via Twitter.

Gonzalez had also served in the US Army and was an Iraq war veteran, the agency said.

The agency described Gonzalez, a New York native, as well-liked and respected by his colleagues.

On Tuesday, Pentagon Police Chief Woodrow Kusse said a Pentagon police officer was attacked on the metro bus platform outside the Defense Department building and gunfire was exchanged, resulting in several casualties.

He said they are not looking for any additional suspects and there is not continuing threat, but the investigation is ongoing.

The Associated Press on Tuesday identified the deceased suspect as Austin William Lanz, 27, of the US state of Georgia. The report said Lanz ambushed Gonzalez, stabbing him in the neck before other officers were able to shoot and killed him.

The report noted, according to sources, Lanz enlisted in the US Marine Corps in 2012 but was "administratively separated" less than a month later. However, Lanz's motive remains unclear.