UrduPoint.com

Pentagon Police Officer Killed On Tuesday Identified As 3-Year Veteran George Gonzalez

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Wed 04th August 2021 | 08:20 PM

Pentagon Police Officer Killed on Tuesday Identified as 3-Year Veteran George Gonzalez

The Pentagon police officer killed on Tuesday morning has been identified as three-year war veteran George Gonzalez, the building's protection agency said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2021) The Pentagon police officer killed on Tuesday morning has been identified as three-year war veteran George Gonzalez, the building's protection agency said on Wednesday.

"Last night, the Pentagon Force Protection Agency observed End of Watch for Pentagon Police Officer George Gonzalez who was tragically killed yesterday during the incident at the Pentagon bus platform," the Pentagon Force Protection Agency said via Twitter.

Gonzalez had also served in the US Army and was an Iraq war veteran, the agency said.

The agency described Gonzalez, a New York native, as well-liked and respected by his colleagues.

On Tuesday, Pentagon Police Chief Woodrow Kusse said a Pentagon police officer was attacked on the metro bus platform outside the Defense Department building and gunfire was exchanged, resulting in several casualties.

He said they are not looking for any additional suspects and there is not continuing threat, but the investigation is ongoing.

The Associated Press on Tuesday identified the deceased suspect as Austin William Lanz, 27, of the US state of Georgia. The report said Lanz ambushed Gonzalez, stabbing him in the neck before other officers were able to shoot and killed him.

The report noted, according to sources, Lanz enlisted in the US Marine Corps in 2012 but was "administratively separated" less than a month later. However, Lanz's motive remains unclear.

Related Topics

Army Police Twitter Pentagon Iraq Metro George Austin New York Georgia

Recent Stories

More rain likely in various parts of country: PMD

More rain likely in various parts of country: PMD

2 minutes ago
 MQM-P hints billions of rupees corruption in Gulis ..

MQM-P hints billions of rupees corruption in Gulistan-e-Sarmast scheme

2 minutes ago
 Chief Minister pays tribute to martyred policemen

Chief Minister pays tribute to martyred policemen

2 minutes ago
 Germany Calls Questions About Asylum to Belarusian ..

Germany Calls Questions About Asylum to Belarusian Athletes 'Speculative'

7 minutes ago
 Police Martyrs' Day observed to pay tributes to ma ..

Police Martyrs' Day observed to pay tributes to martyred cops

8 minutes ago
 Hart hails 'great moment' after Celtic switch

Hart hails 'great moment' after Celtic switch

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.