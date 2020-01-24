UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pentagon Says 34 Personnel Diagnosed With Concussions After Iran Strikes On Bases In Iraq

Faizan Hashmi 8 hours ago Fri 24th January 2020 | 11:00 PM

Pentagon Says 34 Personnel Diagnosed With Concussions After Iran Strikes on Bases in Iraq

Thirty four US service members have been diagnosed with concussions and traumatic brain injuries after Iran conducted ballistic missile strikes on two bases in Iraq with half of them still undergoing medical treatment, Department of Defense spokesman Jonathan Hoffman said in a press briefing on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2020) Thirty four US service members have been diagnosed with concussions and traumatic brain injuries after Iran conducted ballistic missile strikes on two bases in Iraq with half of them still undergoing medical treatment, Department of Defense spokesman Jonathan Hoffman said in a press briefing on Friday.

"With regard to the number of recent injuries here is the latest update 34 total members have diagnosed with concussions and TBI [traumatic brain injury]," Hoffman told reporters.

According to Defense Department data, eight service members arrived on Friday morning in the United States for continued medical treatment, another nine are treated in Germany and one was treated in Kuwait but returned to fulfill his duties in Iraq.

Sixteen service members who were diagnosed with concussions and traumatic brain injury remained in Iraq and are also back on duty.

Related Topics

Iran Iraq Kuwait Germany United States

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Japan hold talks to enhance cooperation ..

7 hours ago

Magnitude 6.8 Earthquake Hits Turkey's East - Disa ..

8 hours ago

PTI govt not involved in corruption: Sh Rashid

8 hours ago

Uzbekistan seeks to revamp banking sector with sha ..

7 hours ago

Khalifa Empowerment Programme participating in Lon ..

8 hours ago

Hearing on Vinnik Pre-Trial Custody in France to T ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.