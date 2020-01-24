Pentagon Says 34 Personnel Diagnosed With Concussions After Iran Strikes on Bases in Iraq

Thirty four US service members have been diagnosed with concussions and traumatic brain injuries after Iran conducted ballistic missile strikes on two bases in Iraq with half of them still undergoing medical treatment, Department of Defense spokesman Jonathan Hoffman said in a press briefing on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2020) Thirty four US service members have been diagnosed with concussions and traumatic brain injuries after Iran conducted ballistic missile strikes on two bases in Iraq with half of them still undergoing medical treatment, Department of Defense spokesman Jonathan Hoffman said in a press briefing on Friday.

"With regard to the number of recent injuries here is the latest update 34 total members have diagnosed with concussions and TBI [traumatic brain injury]," Hoffman told reporters.

According to Defense Department data, eight service members arrived on Friday morning in the United States for continued medical treatment, another nine are treated in Germany and one was treated in Kuwait but returned to fulfill his duties in Iraq.

Sixteen service members who were diagnosed with concussions and traumatic brain injury remained in Iraq and are also back on duty.