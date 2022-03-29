MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2022) The Peruvian Congress did not get the required number of votes to impeach President Pedro Castillo accused of giving false information to the prosecutor's office and appointing incompetent officials, Congress President Maricarmen Alva said.

"For - 55 congressmen, against - 54, 19 abstained. The resolution was not adopted," Alva announced the voting results on Monday.

According to local media, before the vote in the country's parliament, the Peruvian police searched houses of businessmen allegedly linked to Castillo and his nephews as part of the corruption case.

Earlier in March, the Peruvian government launched the impeachment procedure against Castillo due to his "moral incompetence," accusing him of giving false information to the country's prosecutor's office and appointing incompetent people or people with priors to the council of ministers.

The congress also used the "moral incompetence" reason to impeach the previous Peruvian leader, Martin Vizcarra, suspected of bribery during his tenure as the governor of the Moquegua region from 2011-2014.

This was not the first time the parliament considered the resignation of Castillo. In 2021, he was accused of the improper use of public resources during the election campaign. However, that time, congressmen voted against the beginning of the impeachment process.