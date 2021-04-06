UrduPoint.com
Peruvian Presidential Frontrunner Lescano Stands Against Legalizing Abortion In Country

Tue 06th April 2021

LIMA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2021) Peruvian politician Yonhy Lescano, the presidential candidate of the center-left Popular Action party leading the race, told Sputnik on Monday that he was against the legalization of abortion in the country, except in cases when the woman's life is in danger.

When asked whether he would legalize abortion in the Latin American country, the politician answered negatively, adding that the death of a child is not a solution to unwanted pregnancy as a result of rape, among others, as there are alternatives.

"In case if the mother's life is in danger, the doctor must make a choice in favor of the mother's life. But in other cases, there may be other options for solving the situation with the raped mother.

She will not be required to raise a child after giving birth, to integrate him into society, because this will save the life of an innocent person," Lescano said.

The presidential frontrunner recalled that the unborn child is a subject of law and therefore cannot be considered as the mother's organ.

According to Peru's legislation banning abortion, human life begins from the moment of fertilization. The left-wing opposition Broad Front for Justice, Life and Liberty party is pushing for reform of this provision to give mothers the right to abortion before the 14th week of pregnancy.

