UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Philippines Finds New Cases Of African Swine Fever Virus In 2 Provinces - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 18th October 2019 | 05:09 PM

Philippines Finds New Cases of African Swine Fever Virus in 2 Provinces - Reports

New cases of African swine fever virus (ASFV) have been registered in two Philippine provinces, Cavite and Nueva Ecija, where authorities have managed to contain the virus, the Manila Bulletin reported on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2019) New cases of African swine fever virus (ASFV) have been registered in two Philippine provinces, Cavite and Nueva Ecija, where authorities have managed to contain the virus, the Manila Bulletin reported on Friday.

According to previous reports, the Philippine Agriculture Ministry only knew of cases in two northern provinces � Rizal and Bulacan. Later it was reported that another case was confirmed in Quezon City in Metro Manila, the Philippines' National Capital Region.

Secretary of Agriculture of the Philippines William Dar stated the virus had already reached the Cavite and Nueva Ecija provinces and the city of Dasmarinas, where the authorities planning quarantine measures to prevent the spread of ASFV.

According to the Manila Bulletin, the virus was detected in the Philippines in August and has since infected pigs on farms on the country's biggest island, Luzon.

African swine fever is a deadly and highly contagious disease that infects domestic pigs as well as other pig family species, and has very high mortality rates. It does not affect humans or other animals. No vaccine is yet available to stop its spread.

Related Topics

Agriculture Metro Quezon City Manila Philippines August Family

Recent Stories

PML-N to take part in JUI-F's Azadi March, Shehba ..

5 minutes ago

Islamic world resurges into knowledge domain despi ..

11 minutes ago

Almost 1 in 3 (31%) Pakistanis hold the PPP govern ..

19 minutes ago

China's private reusable rocket to be launched in ..

2 minutes ago

China faces Australia, Thailand in final round qua ..

2 minutes ago

Syrian Kurds Say Turkey Continues Shelling Despite ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.