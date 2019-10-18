Philippines Finds New Cases of African Swine Fever Virus in 2 Provinces - Reports

New cases of African swine fever virus (ASFV) have been registered in two Philippine provinces, Cavite and Nueva Ecija, where authorities have managed to contain the virus, the Manila Bulletin reported on Friday

According to previous reports, the Philippine Agriculture Ministry only knew of cases in two northern provinces � Rizal and Bulacan. Later it was reported that another case was confirmed in Quezon City in Metro Manila, the Philippines' National Capital Region.

Secretary of Agriculture of the Philippines William Dar stated the virus had already reached the Cavite and Nueva Ecija provinces and the city of Dasmarinas, where the authorities planning quarantine measures to prevent the spread of ASFV.

According to the Manila Bulletin, the virus was detected in the Philippines in August and has since infected pigs on farms on the country's biggest island, Luzon.

African swine fever is a deadly and highly contagious disease that infects domestic pigs as well as other pig family species, and has very high mortality rates. It does not affect humans or other animals. No vaccine is yet available to stop its spread.