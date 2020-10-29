UrduPoint.com
Philippines Reports 1,761 New COVID-19 Infections

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 01:36 PM

The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) on Thursday reported 1,761 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the country's total tally to 376,935

The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) on Thursday reported 1,761 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the country's total tally to 376,935.

The DOH said 740 more patients have recovered, raising the total number of recoveries to 329,848.

The death toll climbed to 7,147 after 33 more patients died from the coronavirus epidemic.

The number of infections in Metro Manila, Central Luzon, and the region south of Manila has continued to decline, Carlito Galvez, the chief implementer of the country's overall plan to fight COVID-19, said at an online press briefing.

Galvez stressed the need to remain vigilant against the COVID-19 pandemic, and said infections in the Mindanao region in southern Philippines are increasing.

