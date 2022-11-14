UrduPoint.com

Poland Seizes Gazprom Share In Operator Of Polish Part Of Yamal-Europe Pipeline - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 14, 2022 | 07:45 PM

Poland Seizes Gazprom Share in Operator of Polish Part of Yamal-Europe Pipeline - Reports

Poland seized Gazprom's stake in the operator of the Polish part of the Yamal-Europe gas pipeline, EuRoPol Gaz, the Parket publication reported

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2022) Poland seized Gazprom's stake in the operator of the Polish part of the Yamal-Europe gas pipeline, EuRoPol Gaz, the Parket publication reported.

The decision was made by Minister of Development and Technology, Waldemar Buda, on the proposal of the Internal Security Agency, it said.

Gazprom owns 48% of EuRoPol Gaz.

Related Topics

Technology Poland Gas

Recent Stories

Balochistan to provide wheat seeds to100,000 farme ..

Balochistan to provide wheat seeds to100,000 farmers: Asad Baloch

3 minutes ago
 Germany nationalises Gazprom subsidiary: ministry

Germany nationalises Gazprom subsidiary: ministry

4 minutes ago
 Biden, Xi 'agreed' nuclear weapons should never be ..

Biden, Xi 'agreed' nuclear weapons should never be used

4 minutes ago
 Beijing reminds citizens not to go out amid surge ..

Beijing reminds citizens not to go out amid surge in Covid-19 infections

4 minutes ago
 Biden Says He Thinks US Elections Sent Strong Mess ..

Biden Says He Thinks US Elections Sent Strong Message Around World

4 minutes ago
 Verdict in Dasu terrorist attack case demonstrates ..

Verdict in Dasu terrorist attack case demonstrates Pakistan's abiding commitment ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.