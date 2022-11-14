Poland Seizes Gazprom Share in Operator of Polish Part of Yamal-Europe Pipeline - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2022) Poland seized Gazprom's stake in the operator of the Polish part of the Yamal-Europe gas pipeline, EuRoPol Gaz, the Parket publication reported.

The decision was made by Minister of Development and Technology, Waldemar Buda, on the proposal of the Internal Security Agency, it said.

Gazprom owns 48% of EuRoPol Gaz.