WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2020) Polish leader Andrzej Duda has appointed his daughter, Kinga, as an unpaid presidential advisor on social issues, according to the presidential office's website.

The 25-year-old a lawyer in international trade and investment is working as a volunteer along with 12 other advisors.

The president confirmed his daughter's appointment, adding that she does not receive any remuneration.

Nevertheless, the appointment has triggered criticism, with some comparing Kinga with Ivanka Trump, US President Donald Trump's daughter, who is also an advisor to her father.