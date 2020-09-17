UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Poland's President Duda Appoints Daughter As Unpaid Social Issues Advisor

Faizan Hashmi 37 seconds ago Thu 17th September 2020 | 07:45 PM

Poland's President Duda Appoints Daughter as Unpaid Social Issues Advisor

Polish leader Andrzej Duda has appointed his daughter, Kinga, as an unpaid presidential advisor on social issues, according to the presidential office's website

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2020) Polish leader Andrzej Duda has appointed his daughter, Kinga, as an unpaid presidential advisor on social issues, according to the presidential office's website.

The 25-year-old a lawyer in international trade and investment is working as a volunteer along with 12 other advisors.

The president confirmed his daughter's appointment, adding that she does not receive any remuneration.

Nevertheless, the appointment has triggered criticism, with some comparing Kinga with Ivanka Trump, US President Donald Trump's daughter, who is also an advisor to her father.

Related Topics

Trump

Recent Stories

Esra Bilgic looks stunning in new picture

41 minutes ago

EU Plans Name Sanctions Regime After Navalny Show ..

35 seconds ago

Minister inaugurates calligraphy exhibition at Alh ..

38 seconds ago

KP Chief Minister directs timely completion of mos ..

40 seconds ago

Berlin's Refusal to Share Evidence With Russia on ..

42 seconds ago

Russia Reaches 32nd Place in Latest FIFA Ranking

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.